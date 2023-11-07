By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Exclusive! Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra shares splendid visuals of temple interiors
In Ayodhya, swift preparations are being made for the consecration of Ram Lalla, which is set for next January 2024. The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra has shared pictures on social media showing how the artisans are working on the Ram Temple at night to complete it by the due date.