Home

Video Gallery

Exclusive! Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra shares splendid visuals of temple interiors

Exclusive! Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra shares splendid visuals of temple interiors

In Ayodhya, swift preparations are being made for the consecration of Ram Lalla, which is set for next January 2024. ...

In Ayodhya, swift preparations are being made for the consecration of Ram Lalla, which is set for next January 2024. The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra has shared pictures on social media showing how the artisans are working on the Ram Temple at night to complete it by the due date.