Sonnalli Seygall Exclusive : Actress Sonnalli Seygall whom we have seen in movies like Pyar Ka Punchnama 1 and 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Hijack and Jai Mummy Di, has indeed won million hearts with her wonderful acting skills and glamourous looks over the years. The actress recently featured in a music album called Ishq Da Rog with Priyank Sharma and Saurabh S Rajput. Besides being a good actor, Sonnalli is also known for her fitness and toned body she owns. The actress is very particular about her fitness and never misses her workout sessions. In an exclusive interview with India.com, Sonnalli opens up on her fitness secrets, her diet and workout regime. Watch video.Also Read - EXCLUSIVE: Call My Agent Bollywood's Star Cast Play A Fun Game Called, "Who's Most Likely To" |Watch Video