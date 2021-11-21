Abhimanyu Singh Exclusive : Actor Abhimanyu Singh who has appeared in some hit Bollywood films like RamLeela, Mom, Thalaivaa and the most recent Sooryavanshi, is known for his versatile performances on screen. The actor has certainly been loved by the audience for his rough and tough look. Besides being a good actor, Abhimanyu Singh is an avid fitness enthusiast as well. The actor maintains a toned body and is very particular about his fitness. In an exclusive interview with India.com, the Sooryavanshi actor revelas his fitness secrets, diet and workout routine. Watch video.Also Read - Norovirus and Coronavirus Related? Doctor Pruthu Narendra Dhekane, Fortis Hospital Explains | Watch Video