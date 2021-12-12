Abhishek Bajaj Fitness Mantra : Popular Tv actor and handsome hunk Abhishek Bajaj whom we have seen in famous daily soaps like ‘Mer Bhabhi’, ‘Bitti Business Wali’ and ‘Dil Deke Dekho’ will soon be appearing on big screen in his upcoming romcom ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ with Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor. The actor has previously worked in Student Of The Year 2 as well and now is all geared for his another upcoming release. Besides being a great actor, he is an avid fitness enthusiast who is very particular about his fitness. In an exclusive interview with India.com, the actor revealed his diet and workout routine and how he transformed himself for his upcoming film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. Watch video to know his fitness mantra.Also Read - Weight Loss Tips: Struggling To Lose Weight? Here's How Peanut Butter Can Help In Instant Weight Loss, Try Today | Watch Video