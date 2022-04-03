Suhail Nayyar fitness secrets: Handsome hunk Suhail Nayyar has recently appeared in the new release Sharmaji Namkeen, along with with late actor Rishi Kapoor who has played the role Sharmaji, a characters who discovers his passion for cooking at an age of 58, after his retirement. The film stars Paresh Rawal, Juhi Chawla, Satish Kaushik and Sheeba Chaddha and released on Amazon on 31st of March. In an exclusive interview with India.com, the Commando 2 fame actor revealed how he how he changed his fitness routine, lost muscle mass and changed diet for Sharma ji Namkeen. He also revealed his general fitness routine and diet. Watch video to know his fitness mantra.Also Read - WhatsApp Update: Users Can Now Play Audio Messages While Reading Other Chats And Pause Recording, Checkout Details