Exclusive: Take A Look Inside India’s Second Apple Store | Apple Saket Store Tour

Here's a quick tour of the Apple Saket store in Delhi that opens to the public 20th April, 2023 at 10 AM. It is the second store for Apple in India after the AppleBKC store in Mumbai that opened a few days ago.

