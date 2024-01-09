By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Exclusive! Union minister announces new crude discovery in India
Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri announced a new oil discovery in the country. Hardeep Singh Puri said that the first oil was extracted yesterday 30 kilometres off the coast of Kakinada in the Krishna Godavari Basin.