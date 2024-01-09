Home

Exclusive! Union minister announces new crude discovery in India

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri announced a new oil discovery in the country. Hardeep Singh Puri said that the first oil was extracted yesterday 30 kilometres off the coast of Kakinada in the Krishna Godavari Basin.

