IND vs PAK: Ahead of the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup game in Dubai, former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif spoke exclusively on India.com/CricketCountry. During the interaction, Kaif spoke about Virat Kohli’s form, the balance of both sides, and a lot of predictions. Kaif also went on to predict that India would win the game.Also Read - Rohit Sharma Hails MOM Hardik Pandya After India Beat Pakistan

Stay hooked to India.com/CricketCountry for all the latest on Asia Cup 2022. Also Read - Ind vs Pak Buzz, Match 2 Buzz As IT Happened: Rohit & Co. Paint Dubai International Stadium Blue