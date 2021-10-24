Vijay Deverakonda Exclusive Interview : Telugu actor and producer Vijay Deverakonda who is known for his charismatic smile and brilliant acting skills will soon be appearing in a multilingual film called Liger opposite Ananya Pandey and professional boxer Mike Tyson, who will be making his acting Debut in Indian Film Industry. Vijay who started his career in 2011 with Ravi Babu’s Nuvvila has also bagged National Film Award for Best Feature film in Telugu for the comedy film Pelli Choopulu. In an exclusive interview with India.com, the actor opens up on his upcoming film Liger, working experience with Ananya Panday and Mike Tyson and Breezer Vivid Shuffle Hip-Hop Festival. Watch video to know more.Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Spotted In Black Dress, Kriti Sanon And Katrina Kaif Snapped Promoting Films| Watch Video