EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW : Dice Media recently released India’s first Esport web series called Clutches. Vishal Vahshishtha, Ahsaas Channa And Saurabh Ghadge are the lead characters of the series who are litreally acing their roles. In an exclusive interview segment with Bollywood Life, the actors indulged in a quick fun game namely Question-Question game. Watch this fun segment to know what questions did they ask each other and who won the game.Also Read - Indian Cricketer Deepak Chahar Went Down On One Knee To Propose Jaya Bhardwaj, Know Who Is She? Exclusive Video