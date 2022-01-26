Vivek Oberoi excusive: Bollywood’s one of the most kindest and versatile actor, Vivek Oberoi will be seen next in his upcoming short film Verses Of War in which he will be playing the role of a Soldier. The film focuses on the strength of war widows. The Saathiya actor, shared the teaser of the film on 15th of January i.e. Indian Amy Day. In an exclusive conversation with India.com, the actor opened up on his upcoming film. He also talked about the success of his film Saathiya and how his first ever audition turned out to be. Watch video.Also Read - Republic Day 2022: Border To Rang De Basanti, List Of Best Bollywood Patriotic Films That You Should Watch This Republic Day