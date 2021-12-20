Exclusive interview : BMW India finally has entered into electric vehicle segment by launching BMW iX electric SUV in Indian market. The SUV costs Rs.1.16 crores and comes as a completely completely built-up unit (CPU). In an exclusive conversation with Vikram Pahwa, who is the president of BMW group India talks about the key specifications, features and technology of thi newly launched BMW iX electric SUV in a much detailed way. Watch video to find out more.Also Read - Kia India: Kia Carens MPV Makes A Global Debut In India, Know More About Its Variants, Design and Features | Must Watch