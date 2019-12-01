To stay healthy, you need to strengthen your core and get rid of the belly fat. To pump out the excess fat, the most effective way is to exercise. You can indulge in 30 minutes of workouts at home every day and keep your body fit. Start with 90 degrees static press, that is a great way to wake up your core at the beginning of the workout session. It helps in making your core strong, build ab muscles, and reduce fat present in the belly. You can then move to crunches. Nothing burns stomach fat easier than crunches. It also burns calories and improves posture. You can also perform twist crunches that are almost similar to your regular crunches. Doing them regularly can target your full torso and stretch your obliques. There are some other effective exercises too that can be helpful in bidding goodbye to the belly fat. Watch this video to know about them.