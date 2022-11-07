Expert Explains: 5 Reasons How Excess Water Can Affect Your Skin – Watch Video
Video: Dr. Dinyar Workingboxwala: Skin guru explains why consuming excess water can damage the skin.
Health Tips: consuming anything in excess quantities can be extremely harmful. In fact, consuming water in large quantities can have many side effects. In this video Dr. Dinyar Workingboxwala: Skin guru, Celebrity esthetician and Co-founder of BiE- Beauty in explains 5 reasons how excess water can affect your skin.
Also Read:
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.