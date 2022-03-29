Price of 800 Essential Medicines to Increase from April:
The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), the country's drug pricing authority has announced a 10.7 per cent change in the Wholesale Price Index (WPI). This implies that the prices of around 800 drugs under the National List of Essential Medicines, will increase by 10.7 per cent beginning April 1. So with this, the prices of medicines used to cure infections, fever, skin diseases, heart diseases, anaemia, and high blood pressure will increase.