Omicron BA.2 New symptoms: The recent surge in Covid-19 cases due to the Omicron BA.2 has created a panic situation globally. Amid the fear of fourth wave of Covd-19 triggered by Omicron BA.2, a few experts from Kolkata have warned people that the BA.2 variant is affecting gut health of people more than the respiratory system. According to a latest study conduced in UK, people who have been affected in Europe ad Russia have been experiencing stomach issues like abdominal pain, nausea and diarrhoea rather than coughing or breathing issues. In this video, we will be citing the new symptoms of BA.2 Omicron in detail. We will also tell how can one differentiate between general stomach related symptoms and that of coronavirus? Watch this video to find out.