An interesting fact that we all should be aware is, kidney disease can be as severe as cardiovascular or diabetes, managing the same is equally important. There is a plethora of information on the internet in today’s era. But unfortunately, this information can often be misunderstood, making it difficult to evaluate the truth from the false. When the renal disease reaches its end-stage (ESRD), people may require dialysis treatment to substitute the kidney function by removing wastes and excess fluid from the body. However, since the life-saving procedure of dialysis is undoubted, several myths may contribute to common misconceptions about the burden of being on dialysis. In this video Dr. Suresh Sankar, a leading Nephrologist and Vice President Clinical Affairs, NephroPlus, explains the most common myths or misconceptions that impact dialysis patients.