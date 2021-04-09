CBSE Class 10, Class 12 board exams 2021: CBSE class 10 class 12 board exams are slated next month from 4th May 2021 and will end on 11th June 2021, while the results will be announced on July 15. The students should start with the last-minute preparations. The CBSE board 2021 practical exams are already underway amid the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions in the different states. Also Read - CBSE & ICSE Board Exams 2021: Top 7 Things to do For Preparation |Watch Video

Recently, many students, parents and teachers have been requesting the government to cancel the board exams for class 10, 12 or postpone the same due to a recent surge in the COVID-19 cases across the country. To clarify, the Central Board for Secondary Education (CBSE) has reiterated that the examinations will be conducted as per the schedule, adhering to proper Covid-19 safety measures such as more venues to maintain social distancing between students at examination halls.

Another old circular regarding the CBSE board examination has been going around on social media platforms to which CBSE clarified and quoted, "There are some persons deliberately trying to create confusion about board exams by circulating old news of 1.4.20 regarding X and XII exams. Students should ignore this old circular of last year and not be misled," said CBSE.

Students, do not to spare any effort in studies as the board would conduct the exams as per the given schedule and syllabus.

While, if any student fails to appear for the CBSE board 2021 practical exams for being tested COVID positive or any of his close family members tested COVID positive, CBSE has clearly stated that the concerned schools will have to re-conduct the practical exams and a ‘C’ may be posted on the link of the marks for such candidates.

While in case if some student has moved to some other city due to coronavirus pandemic then “T” may be posted while uploading the marks of the candidate.

If you want to check the revised CBSE Date Sheet 2021 & CBSE Time Table 2021, you can simply check online at cbse.gov.in or cbse.nic.in.

While, to download class X sample question paper, just visit cbseacademic.nic.in/SQP_CLASSX_2020-21.html

Similarly, for class XII sample question paper just visit cbseacademic.nic.in/SQP_CLASSXII_2020-21.html

CBSE students, prepare for exams smartly while taking good sleep and managing time and play.