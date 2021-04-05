Covid 19 is not over yet. The vaccine is here, but the virus still exits. In fact, India recorded over 1 lakh new Covid-19 cases, biggest one-day spike on April 4. The question is, why are allowing such a deadly virus to take us into its grip? We see a lot people still not taking the basic precautions such as wearing masks or maintain social distance. People, this virus is deadly, we have come to remind you the measures on how to keep the environment and oneself safe from the novel coronavirus Covid-19. Also Read - PM Narendra Modi to Interact With CMs Over COVID-19 Situation, Vaccine Drive on Thursday

What to do to keep yourself and others safe from COVID-19? Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Strong Post on COVID-19, Says 'No Propaganda, Wear Your Mask'

Firstly, maintain at least a 1-metre distance between yourself and others to reduce your risk of infection.

Make wearing a mask a normal part of being around other people.

Clean your hands often. Use soap and water, or an alcohol-based hand rub.

Don’t touch your eyes, nose or mouth, as the virus get through the body from these sources.

How to make your environment safer? Also Read - Dumbness At Its Best! Kangana Ranaut Faces Flak For Stepping Out in Mumbai Sans Mask, Suyyash Rai Trolls Her

Covid-19, outbreaks have been reported in restaurants, fitness classes, nightclubs, offices and places of worship where people have gathered, often in crowded indoor settings. Therefore, with the rate of infection spiking up, it is extremely necessary to keep the environment safer to live and thrive.

Avoid the 3Cs: spaces that are closed, crowded or involve close contact.

What to do if you feel unwell?

Know the full range of symptoms of COVID-19. The most common symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, dry cough, and tiredness. Other symptoms that are less common and may affect some patients include loss of taste or smell, aches and pains, headache, sore throat, nasal congestion, red eyes, or a skin rash. (WHO Plate)

If you’re observing any of the Covid-19 symptoms, Stay-home and self-isolate even if you have minor symptoms until you recover.

Seek medical attention immediately, call your health care provider or hotline for advice. ( +91-11-23978046 – national helpline number)

Next important thing to do is to keep one-self fit to combat the Covid-19 infection. We give you a list of measures you can undertake to improve your immunity

Immunity boosting measures

Most important thing is to hydrate, drink warm water throughout the day.

Practice Yoga or include in some physical activity.

Increase the intake of immunity boosting products like vitamins and minerals.

Inhale steam

Most importantly, keep up to date on the latest information from trusted sources, your local and national health authorities and do not ignore the virus.