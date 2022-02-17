Does Breastfeeding Cause Cavities In Infants: Breastfeeding is considered to be the most healthy and safest food for a new born. It protects the baby from issues like ear infection, reduces asthma, SIDS and obesity. But have you ever thought that what impact does the breast milk has on your infant’s teeth? What about their oral hygiene? Does it cause cavities in new born? Well, to answer all these questions we have with us Dr. Paromita Ganguly, Dentist Specialist, Fortis Hospital, who will give us a brief insight about the impact of breastfeeding babies and whether it can affect their cavities or not. Watch.Also Read - Health Tips: Diet Tips To Follow In Order To Stay Safe During Third Wave Of Covid-19