One third of Pakistan is inundated with heavy floods, death toll has crossed 1100 mark. In this video we have explained what causes floods, how flood mitigation can be done and the flood prone zones in India.

Causes of Floods:

Meteorological Factors: Heavy rainfall, Tropical Cyclones, Cloud Burst.

Physical Factors: Large Catchment Area, Inadequate Drainage Arrangement.

Human Factors: Deforestation, Siltation, Faulty Agricultural Practices, Bursting of Dams, Accelerated Urbanisation.