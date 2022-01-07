How Your Vaccine Works:
As soon as you get infected with virus it starts to multiply. Every vaccine has its own ways to protect your body. Vaccination for Covid-19 are effective and safe. But Side effects are minor. For a fully vaccinated person it takes two to three weeks to build immunity. Therefore, there are chances to get infected with virus just before or after the vaccine. Let's have a look at how our body fights virus. Our immune uses different ways to fight infection.