How Does Parkinson's Disease Affect Children? Parkinson's disease is a progressive nervous disorder that affects movements. The disease starts slowly and gradually and becomes worse with time. It's symptoms includes tremor, slowed movement, rigid muscles, unsteady walk and balance and coordination problems. There is no cure for this disease. However, a balanced life and a good quality life can help improve the symptoms. It is very common in adults but did you know that it can also affect children? Dr. Vinay Goyal, Director, Neurology Institute of Neurosciences, Medanta Hospital, Gurugram, will give us a brief insight on how can Parkinson's disease affect children and how to cure it. Watch video.