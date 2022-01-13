The power of the Indian passport has improved. The Indian Passport has climbed seven in the Henley Passport Index. It up from the 90th position to 83rd position. The Indian passport now has visa-free access to 60 destinations worldwide. The index ranks all the world’s passports as number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa. Oman and. Armenia are the latest destinations that Indian passport holders can visit without obtaining a visa. Despite the latest rise, India has only improved its visa-free score by just seven in the last 10 years. India’s rank in the Henley Passport Index may soon go up, as govt plans to introduce new e-passports. Presently, Japan and Singapore hold the position of the most powerful passports.