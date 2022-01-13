How Powerful is the Indian passport:
The power of the Indian passport has improved. The Indian Passport has climbed seven in the Henley Passport Index. It up from the 90th position to 83rd position. The Indian passport now has visa-free access to 60 destinations worldwide. The index ranks all the world’s passports as number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa. Oman and. Armenia are the latest destinations that Indian passport holders can visit without obtaining a visa. Despite the latest rise, India has only improved its visa-free score by just seven in the last 10 years. India’s rank in the Henley Passport Index may soon go up, as govt plans to introduce new e-passports. Presently, Japan and Singapore hold the position of the most powerful passports.Also Read - ISRO: Dr. S Somanath, Team Lead For Integration of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle Now New Chief Of ISRO Also Read - Why Is Government Set To Own 35.8 Percent Stakes Of Telco Vodafone Idea? Know Reason Behind Also Read - Video: You Will Always Be My Champion, Actor Siddharth Writes In Apology Letter To Saina Nehwal; Watch Now