Baby skin is very delicate, and this is probably the reason why there is a wide range of skin care products available in the market for new born babies. Generally, these baby products are specially formulated keeping in mind the delicate skin of the baby. But still parents need to be extra careful while choosing any product. Since there are so many different brands of baby care range available today, it can be a bit difficult to choose the right product for the baby. Even if it is not only about shampoo. Generally, it is advisable to choose baby shampoo for cleaning baby’s hair and scalp. In this video we have shared some tips which you should keep in mind while buying shampoo for your baby.