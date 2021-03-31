How to Link Pan card with Aadhaar card: Have you linked your Aadhaar card with your permanent account number, i.e. your PAN card, if no then you should do it right away as the government has made it mandatory for you to link pan card and Aadhar card by March 31, 2021. Also Read - Trying to Link PAN-Aadhaar Card? Users Complain Income Tax Website Down, Demand Extension of Date

If you’re in the dilemma as how to do it, then don’t worry we have come to your rescue and in this video, we give you step by step two very simple methods of linking Aadhar card and pan card. Also Read - How to Check If Your PAN-Aadhaar Cards Are Linked, Here's One Simple Step to Check The Status

Step by Step Guide: How to Link Pan card with Aadhaar card through SMS

You just have to type a message in the format UIDPAN followed by your Aadhaar number and Pan number, then send the message to either 567678 or 56161. But remember, the message should be sent only from your registered mobile number. Also Read - From PAN-Aadhaar Linking to Filing Revised ITR, These Financial Deadlines Expiring on March 31

Step by Step Guide: How to Link Pan card with Aadhaar card online

Visit the Income Tax e-Filing website and click on the ‘Link Aadhaar’ option under the quick links.

Then, Enter your PAN and Aadhaar number.

After this, enter the name as mentioned in your Aadhaar card.

However, in case, if only the date of birth is mentioned on your Aadhaar card and then just tick the square.

In the next step, tick mark ‘I agree to validate my Aadhaar details with UIDAI’.

And then enter the ‘captcha code’ mentioned in the image for the verification.

At last, you just need to click on the ‘Link Aadhaar’ button which will be followed by a pop-up message showing your successfully linked Aadhaar with PAN Card and you’re done.

So, follow any of the two methods and do link your Aadhar and Pan Card before March 31, 2021.