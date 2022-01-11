How to use inhalers: Inhaler is a blessing for people who suffer from Asthma and other breathing issues. They are really effective and the medicines taken through inhalers directly go into our lungs and provide instant relief. But there are certain people who use inhalers in a wrong way or don’t know how to use it properly. In this video, Dr. HB Chandrashekhar, HOD Pulmonary medicine, BMJ Hospital Bangalore, will give us a brief guide on inhalers, it’s types and how to use an inhaler properly. Watch video for more.Also Read - Covid-19 Omicron Variant Neutralized by Booster Dose, Finds Study