Fat busting injection: In UK, a new jab has been introduced to cure obesity issue of people in England. Semaglutide also known as Wegovy is a drug created by Novo Nordisk that helps to suppress appetite and makes people feel full. The once-a-week fat busting injection can help people who have been dealing with weight related health issues by decreasing their obesity and making them get rid of the extra jiggly fat. Studies found that the jab can help you lose up to 15 kilos of weight and has been described as a game changer by the researchers. But is the jab really effective? Does this have any side-effects? Dr. Sharad Sharma, Consultant Laparoscopic & Bariatric Surgery, Fortis Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi, is here to clear our doubts about this one-a-week injection. He will give us a brief insight on how the jab works, is it really effective also citing the side effects.