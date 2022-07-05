Loan Defaulter Rights Explained:
Defaulted on a home or car loan repayment? Then the biggest concern of a borrower is that they would have to part with the financed asset. However, borrowers should know that even upon default, they have certain basic rights which cannot be overlooked by the lender. In this video we have explained the four important rights that defaulting borrowers have. Right to adequate notice, right to balance proceed, right to humane treatment and right to fair valuation of assets.