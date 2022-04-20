What is Long Covid, Symptoms, Explained:
As per a report, many patients recover from novel coronavirus Covid-19 within a week or two, but at least one in five experience persistent or new symptoms for more than four weeks after first being diagnosed. Long Covid is more common in women than men, but there is no consistent relationship with age. In many patients, Covid symptoms persist for more than 12 months. In this video we are explaining what is long covid, why does long covid occur, what are the symptoms of long covid and is vaccination helpful for long covid.Also Read - India's COVID Situation Deteriorating Again? Increasing ‘R’ Value Hints At Spike in Cases. Here's Why is it Threatening? Also Read - Has Fourth Wave Arrived in Karnataka? Health Minister K Sudhakar Spills The Beans Also Read - Over 12.9 Million Children in US Infected With Covid-19