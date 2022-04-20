As per a report, many patients recover from novel coronavirus Covid-19 within a week or two, but at least one in five experience persistent or new symptoms for more than four weeks after first being diagnosed. Long Covid is more common in women than men, but there is no consistent relationship with age. In many patients, Covid symptoms persist for more than 12 months. In this video we are explaining what is long covid, why does long covid occur, what are the symptoms of long covid and is vaccination helpful for long covid.