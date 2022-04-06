What is Celiac disease? Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu made India proud by bringing home the Miss World crown after 21 long years in 2021. Harnaaz is currently seen giving various interviews and making public appearances. The beauty pageant winner who was once praised by people in India for her win, is now being trolled by them as she has gained a little weight. Recently, in an interview with PTI, Chandigarh-based model opened up on body shaming and said that she believes in body positivity. She also revealed tat she has been battling with Celiac disease in which a person is allergic to proteins, known as gluten. In this video, we have explained about celiac disease, it’s symptoms, causes and treatment in a much detailed way.Also Read - Explained: What Is Aphasia? Causes, Symptoms And Treatment, Expert Speaks