ICMR issued new guidelines for RT-PCR Test – Guidelines for who need to get Tested- People with a high – risk above 60 years of age and any disease like diabetes, hypertension, kidney disease, lung problem and obesity etc. People symptoms with fever, breathless, cough, loss of smell and sore throat. People traveling outside India. International travellers arriving in India. Test to be done before any medical surgeries or delivery. Watch video to get all details.