The government on February 25 released guidelines that aim to regulate social media, digital news media, and over-the-top (OTT) content providers. The government pointed out that they want to empower the ordinary users of digital platforms to seek redressal for their grievances and command accountability in case of infringement of their rights. Also Read - Vivek Agnihotri Welcomes OTT Guidelines And Calls it a Good Move

Key proposals for digital news platforms

Follow press conduct of India, Cable Tv Networks (regulations) Act norms

Self-regulatory bodies to oversee adherence to code of ethics.

Information and Broadcast ministry to from panel and oversee mechanism. Also Read - Top 5 IMDb Rated Netflix Web Series to Add Into Your Watch List Today | Watch Video

Key proposals for social media

Identify ‘first orginators’ of content that authorities consider anti national.

Appoint grievance officer, resolve complaints in 15 days.

File monthly compliance received and take action. Also Read - Hrithik Roshan Summoned by CIU in 2016 Kangana Ranaut-Email Case, Read on

Key proposals for digital news platforms

Follow press conduct of India, Cable Tv Networks (regulations) Act norms.

Self-regulatory bodies to oversee adherence to code of ethics.

Information and Broadcast ministry to from panel and oversee mechanism.

What are the penalties for companies violating these guidelines?

In case an intermediary fails to observe the rules, it would lose the safe harbour, and will be liable for punishment under any law for the time being in force including the provisions of the IT Act and the Indian Penal Code.