EXPLAINED: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Diagnosed With A Rare Condition Myositis, Know What It Is, Symptoms, Types And Treatment – Watch Video

The first symptoms of Myositis includes muscle pain and soreness, fatigue, difficulty in swallowing and breathing. Watch video to know all about Myositis.

Myositis explainer: South Indian beauty Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently shared on Instagram that she has been diagnosed with a rare condition called myositis which has resulted in her being hospitalized. The actress shared a long post on her Instagram talking about the struggles and issues she faced while being diagnosed. Her fans and well wishers dropped their love and concern in the comment section. In this video let’s talk about myositis that Samantha Ruth Prabhu is dealing with. So first of all let’s know what myositis is. Well, It’s a this is a rare condition that causes chronic, progressive inflammation of the muscles and it can be difficult to diagnose.