What is summer cold? Covid-19 symptoms have been similar to many cold related issues. Sometimes. it becomes extremely difficult to differentiate between Covid-19 and other cold issues, until and unless one gets tested for Covid-19. Summer cold in simple language is a common cold that we catch during the summer. The most common symptoms for summer cold are- a runny nose, coughing, congestion, a sore throat, muscle aches and sneezing. These symptoms are very much similar to the symptoms of Covid-19 and hence a lot of people get mistake a common summer cold to be Covid-19. So, in this video, we will give you a brief explanation on what summer cold is and how is it different from coronavirus. Watch.Also Read - International Day of Unborn Child 2022: Tips To Take Care Of An Unborn Child, Explained By Expert - Watch