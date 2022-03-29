What is non sleep deep rest: Recently, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, in an interview with The Wall Street Journal, revealed that he uses the ‘Non Seep Deep Rest’ technique to meditate. He said that, ‘I can go to YouTube, find an NSDR video, I do that occasionally’. We all know how helpful and beneficial meditation can be. It relaxes and eases our minds, soul and body. Well if you are looking for the regulation of both mental and physical health, you should definitely go for Non Sleep Deep Rest Technique. NSDR was first coined by Andrew Huberman, a neuroscience professor at Stanford University. He defined it as a technique to induce a ,self of calm’. NSDR technique involves lying flat on the ground with your eyes closed and following instructions of your instructor. It helps people to reduce anxiety, stress and enhance learning.Also Read - Alia Bhatt Unfollows SS Rajamouli On Instagram After RRR's Release, Is She Upset With Limited Screen Time In Film? Deets Inside