What Is Brain Fog? What are its symptoms and how it is related to COVID? Recently scientists have found a rear condition in covid patients and named it "Brain Fog". Brain fog is what doctors refer to as "cognitive dysfunction". This describes problems with closely linked tasks such as concentration, information processing, memory, thinking and reasoning, and making sense of language. Sufferers describe experiences with brain fog as lapses in memory and concentration.

