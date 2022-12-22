Explained: What Is Aeroponic Cultivation, Which Will Be Used To Grow Potatoes In The Air | Watch Video

Agro Farming: Potatoes will now be grown in the air rather than on the ground using a method known as “aeroponic technology,” which will also increase the yield by ten times. Potato farmers greatly benefit from this cutting-edge method because it not only boosts yield but also helps them conserve valuable resources like water and land. Aeroponic technology is a revolutionary way of growing potatoes that produces more per acre.

Written By: Piyush Kumar