Explained: What is Agnipath Scheme? Can Women Apply? Recruitment Dates, Eligibility, Salary:
Recently, Agnipath scheme was announced by the govt and since then, massive protests have been happening in the country. Amid massive protest across India, the Indian Armed Forces- Army, Navy and the Air Force- on Sunday announced a broad schedule for recruitment of soldiers under the Agnipath scheme. In this video we have explained what is Agnipath scheme, can women apply? recruitment dates, eligibility criteria and salary details.Also Read - Some Decisions Look Unfair But…: PM Modi Makes Big Statement Amid Raging Agnipath Protests Also Read - Bharat Bandh Today: What's Open, What's Shut | A State-wise List Also Read - Agnipath Protests: Anand Mahindra Announces Recruitment of Agniveers, Calls Them 'Eminently Employable'