By now, most of us are aware of the many cryptocurrencies around us. Although, the debate on it’s use continues. The Ethereum Name Service (ENS), a protocol that sells nonfungible tokens (NFTs) of domains representing wallet addresses, generated buzz within the crypto community in November, last year after it airdropped tokens to its users. Crypto airdrops are a marketing strategy being followed by blockchain-based services. In this video we explain in detail what crypto airdrops are and how they work, what is it’s importance and how to stay aware of crypto airdrop scams.