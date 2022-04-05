What is Aphasia: Aphasia is a disorder that affects a persons ability to communicate thereby leading to the loss of ability to understand or express speech. It can affect a person’s ability to read, write, speak, understand speech and listen. Recently, this disorder has been a talk of the town as actor Bruce Wills got diagnosed with Aphasia. His family announced that he will quit films due to his deteriorating health. In this video, we have with us Dr. Neha Kapoor, Sr. Consultant, Neurology, Asian Hospital, who will give s a brief insight on Aphasia, it’s causes, symptoms and treatment. Watch video.Also Read - New Covid-19 Varian XE Is More Transmissible Than Omicron, Should We Worry About It Or Not? - Watch