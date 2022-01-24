What is Cervical cancer? Cervical cancer occurs at the cell of the cervix, which is the lowest part of uterus that connects to the vagina thereby affecting the entrance to the womb. The cancer starts when cells begin to grow uncontrollably. It’s symptoms include increased vaginal discharge, pain during sex, bleeding after menopause, weight loss, irregular menstruation and persistent back pain. In this video, we have with us Dr. Neha Kumar, BLK Max Super Specialty Hospital, well tell us what actually cervical cancer is it’s symptoms, signs, treatment and more. Watch video.Also Read - COVID-19 And Breastfeeding: Study Reveals NO Evidence of Infection Being Transmitted Through Breastfeeding