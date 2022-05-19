As per news reports, an 81-year-old sketch artist, Maurice Ryder has been arrested after an FIR was lodged against him under Indian Penal Code Sections 376 (rape), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation). This man is accused of digital rape of a 17-year-old girl over the last seven years. What is digital rape? For your information, ‘digital rape’ does not relate to any sexaul offence committed digitally, like defacing someone’s identity on the internet or misusing any digital platform. It, however, refers to the act of forcibly inserting fingers or toes inside the other person’s private parts without consent. To know in-depth about digital rape and Punishment in digital rape case, watch full video.