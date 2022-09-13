Well for all the vehicle owners who are tired of waiting at toll plaza on highways in line, there’s a big good news !!! Now you won’t have to wait in line for longer durations anymore as The National Payments Corporation of India has developed the Electronic Toll Collection system to enable vehicle owners to make electronic payments at toll plazas across India. This medium is known as FASTags. FASTag allows an end-customer to pay the toll without stopping their vehicle at the toll plaza. They are attached to the windscreens of vehicles and use Radio Frequency Identification Technology to enable the electronic payment of tolls while the vehicle is in. Through this video, we will explain you what FASTags is, how it functions and it’s benefits. Watch video.