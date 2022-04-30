Hysteria explained: Hysteria is characterized with excessive charged and out of control behavior. It was a common medical diagnosis for women during Victorian era. Hysteria stems from sexual frustration in women. The symptoms of Hysteria includes Blindness, emotional outbursts, loss of sensation, hallucinations and increased suggestibility. In this video, we have with us Dr. Preeti Singh, Sr. Clinical Psychologist, Chief Medical Officer, Lissun, who will explain us what is hysteria how can it be treated. Watch video.Also Read - Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal to Mohd. Danish, This is How Much These Indian Idol Stars are Earning for Superstar Singer 2 | Watch Video