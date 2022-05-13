What is Inflation And Effect of Rising Inflation on Indian Economy, Explained:
On May 12, official data revealed that retail inflation had grown by 7.8% in April than it was in April last year. In this video we are explaining what inflation is, who measure inflation in India, the effects of inflation and the causes of inflation. What is Inflation
: Inflation is defined as a rise in the cost of most everyday items and services, such as food, clothing, housing, transportation and consumer staples and consumer durables. Watch video to know in-depth information.