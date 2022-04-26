Intellectual Property, Explained: On April 26 every year we celebrate World Intellectual Property Day to promote discussion of the role of IP in encouraging innovation and creativity. In this video, we will give you a sneak peek about Intellectual property right in India, what it means, the types and benefits of having an intellectual property.

What is Intellectual Property: Intellectual property refers to creations of the mind, such as inventions; literary and artistic works; designs; and symbols, names and images used in business which is protected in law. Almost all businesses own some form of Intellectual Property which can be considered as a business asset.