Mission LiFE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday i.e. 20 October launched ‘Mission Life’ at Kevadiya in Gujarat. During the launch, he was accompanied by United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. PM launched ‘Mission Life’ at Statue of Unity in Ekta Nagar, Kevadia. After this, he also participated in the 10th Conference of Heads of Missions. Now many of you would not know what is mission life and what is its purpose? So, for that we have explained in easy words about the new project Mission Life launched by PM Modi. Watch this video.Also Read - UP Man Wants To Invite PM Modi, CM Yogi To His ‘Very Distinct’ Wedding