What Is OSA: Obstructive Sleep Apnea or OSA is a most common form of sleep related breathing disorder. Bappi Lahiri, the veteran musician passed away on 15th of February due to Obstructive Sleep Apnea and chest infection shortly before midnight. The most noticeable sign of OSA is snoring, gasping for breath, dry mouth and sore throat. There are a lot of risk factors involved with OSA that includes obese, nasal congestion and diabetes. In this video, we will tell you about OSA, it's symptoms, early signs, causes, treatment and more in a much detailed way. Watch.