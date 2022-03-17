What is One Rank One Pension: Supreme Court upheld center’s 2015 decision for One Rank One Pension for ex-servicemen, on Wednesday. The court said that it does not find any constitutional infirmity on the OROP principle and the notification dated November, 2015. Ex-servicemen had been demanding OPOP since four decades. OROP means that retired soldiers of same rank and length service will receive same pension, regardless of when they retire. Watch this video where we have explained what One Rank One Pension is and how will it work, in a detailed way.Also Read - Delhi Civic Body Polls: AAP Moves SC, Seeks Direction to Hold MCD Polls Without Centre's Interference